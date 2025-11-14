Sahebpur Election Results 2025: RLJP's Sanjay Yadav Vs LJP's Surendra Kumar — Who Is Winning?

Sahebpur is one of 243 constituencies in Bihar, which went into poll in the phase 1 of assembly election. As many as 14 contestants from various political parties are fighting to become the Member of Legislative Assembly from this seat.

With the neck-to-neck battle between two major national parties — Congress (Mahagathbandhan) and BJP (NDA) — it higlights the pulse of political battle in the national level.

According to the Election Commission of India, Phase 1 recorded a turnout of 64.66%. Phase 2 rose even higher, reaching 67.14% by 5 pm on Tuesday, November 11

In 2025 election, Sanjay Yadav, Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party, Priyanka Kumari, Independent, Shashikant Kumar Shashi, Independent, Surendra Kumar from Lok Janshakti Party are battling for the office of MLA in Sahebpur.

Sahebpur Kamal has strong connectivity via both rail and road networks. The district headquarters, Begusarai, lies about 30 km away, while Khagaria (20 km) and Samastipur (30 km) are other nearby towns. The state capital, Patna, is approximately 120 km from the area.

This constituency is among Bihar’s newest, created as part of the 2008 delimitation exercise in Bihar.