Sadhguru Recovering Well, His Parameters Are Stable: Isha Foundation

In an Instagram story posted on Wednesday, Sadhguru's daughter Radhe Jaggi wrote, "For those asking, Sadhguru is doing well and recovering quickly."

In an official statement, Isha Foundation said, "Sadhguru has been recovering well and making steady progress. His parameters are normal and stable."

The 66-year-old spiritual guru is the founder of the Isha Foundation and has launched campaigns such as 'Save Soil' and 'Rally for Rivers' for environment conservation.