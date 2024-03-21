Sadhguru 'Overwhelmed' By PM Modi's Concern, On Road To Recovery After Surgery
Despite suffering from severe headaches for weeks, Sadhguru continued with his rigorous schedule, even conducting the Mahashivratri celebrations on March 8.
Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his message of concern following his recent health scare.
Sadhguru underwent surgery on March 17 at the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi to remove bleeding in the skull.
In a message on microblogging platform X, Prime Minister Modi expressed his wishes for Sadhguru's speedy recovery, stating, "Spoke to Sadhguru Ji and wished him good health and a speedy recovery."
At around 8 PM this evening, I will be speaking at the @CNNnews18 #RisingBharatSummit. Do watch.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2024
In response to PM Modi's well-wishes, Sadhguru stated, "Beloved Pradhan Mantriji, I should not be a concern to you. You have a nation to conduct. Overwhelmed by your concern, on my way to recovery. Dhanyavad."
Beloved Pradhan Mantriji, I should not be a Concern to you. You have a Nation to conduct. Overwhelmed by your concern, on my way to recovery. Dhanyavadðð¼-Sg https://t.co/maYCHbpDra— Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) March 20, 2024
The surgery was successful, and Sadhguru is making steady progress, the hospital reported. He was taken off the ventilator after the procedure, and his vital signs have shown improvement since then.
Several celebrities and political figures, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, extended their wishes for Sadhguru's speedy recovery. Jaishankar expressed his concern via a post on social media, while Kangana Ranaut shared her thoughts and prayers for Sadhguru's well-being.
Deeply concerned on hearing about @SadhguruJV jiâs surgery. Wish him a speedy and full recovery.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (Modi Ka Parivar) (@DrSJaishankar) March 20, 2024
Today when I saw Sadhguru ji lay on ICU bed I was suddenly hit by the mortal nature of his existence, before this it never occurred to me that he is bones, blood, flesh just like us. I felt God has collapsed, I felt earth has shifted, sky has abandoned me, I feel my headâ¦— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 20, 2024
Amid the ordeal, Sadhguru maintained his sense of humour and optimism, sharing a video from his hospital bed. He humorously remarked on the surgery, stating that the neurosurgeons found nothing after cutting through his skull.
An Update from Sadhguru... https://t.co/ouy3vwypse pic.twitter.com/yg5tYXP1Yo— Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) March 20, 2024
Upon arriving in Delhi on March 15, the pain escalated, leading to an urgent MRI that revealed bleeding in his brain. Despite his condition, Sadhguru persisted with his commitments until March 17 when his neurological status rapidly deteriorated, prompting emergency hospitalisation and subsequent brain surgery.
Managed by a team of expert doctors, Sadhguru's recovery has reportedly defied expectations, with his vital parameters quickly returning to normal levels. Dr. Vinit Suri, who is overseeing his care, attributes much of this progress to Sadhguru's resilience and determination alongside medical intervention.