S Jaishankar Inaugurates Maldives’ Largest India-Funded Water And Sanitation Projects

A statement from President Muizzu’s office said: “With the inauguration of 28 facilities today, 28,298 of the intended beneficiaries have now received these essential services, covering seven per cent of the total population of the Maldives.”

During the ceremony, Jaishankar officially handed to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Maldives Moosa Zameer the completed projects, including water supply facilities on 22 islands, sewerage facilities on two islands, and combined water supply and sewerage facilities on four islands, a statement from the office of President Muizzu said.

"The bedrock of our partnership is the mutual benefit of our peoples,” Jaishankar said.

“This is manifested in diverse sectors of our cooperation—health, education, large infrastructure development, defence, maritime, agriculture, banking and adapting for climate resilience,” he said.