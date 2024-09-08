S Jaishankar In Saudi Arabia For India-GCC Foreign Ministers' Meeting

The GCC is an influential grouping comprising the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait. The total volume of India's trade with GCC countries stood at $184.46 billion in the financial year 2023.

In Riyadh, Jaishankar is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with foreign ministers of several GCC member countries.

Ahead of the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi on Saturday said India and the GCC enjoy a deep and multifaceted relationship, including in areas of trade and investment, energy, cultural and people-to-people ties.