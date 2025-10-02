RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Warns Against Protests That Invite External Interference
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday cautioned against violent protests, emphasising that such actions rarely achieve their intended objectives and often serve external interests.
During the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh, Bhagwat said, "When the government stays away from the people and is largely unaware of their problems and policies are not made in their interests, people turn against the government. But using this way to express their unhappiness benefits no one.
"If we see the history of all the political revolutions so far, none of them has ever achieved their objective. All the revolutions in nations with governments have transformed frontal nations into capitalist nations. No aim is achieved in violent protests, but the powers sitting outside the country get a platform to play their games," he further said.
His remarks come amid recent unrest in regions like Ladakh and Nepal, where violent protests have erupted over local issues and governance concerns.
The RSS chief stressed the importance of constructive engagement with authorities and peaceful channels of expressing dissent. He urged citizens to seek dialogue and participation in governance rather than resorting to violence, warning that destructive protests harm the nation and weaken internal stability.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also performed ‘Shastra Puja’ on the occasion of the organisation’s Vijayadashmi Utsav in Nagpur.
Former President Ram Nath Kovind, the chief guest of the programme, Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were also present.