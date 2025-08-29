RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Advocates For Three Kids Per Household, Refutes Retirement Rumors

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said every Indian family should have three children to keep the population sufficient and under control.

"To keep a civilisation alive, India's population policy suggests 2.1 (average number of children), which basically means three children. But resources have to be managed too, so we must restrict it to three," said Bhagwat while addressing at the '100 Years Journey of Sangh-New Horizon' on Thursday.

Bhagwat also dismissed reports suggesting that he or anyone in the Sangh must step down upon reaching the age of 75. "I never said I will retire or someone else should retire at 75 years," he said.

The comments by Bhagwat put at rest speculation over his recent remarks on retirement of leaders which was seen as a reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both Modi and Bhagwat turn 75 next month.