RSS Centenary| Sangh To Expand 'Vyakti Nirman' Work, Push 5-Point Social Action Plan: Mohan Bhagwat

During its centenary year, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh will strive to spread its work of 'vyakti nirman' or character building across India and ensure its 'panch parivartan' initiative for social transformation is accepted by all sections, said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday.

Delivering his annual Vijayadashami speech in Nagpur, marking 100 years of the RSS' formation, he noted the five-point 'panch parivartan' programme aims to bring gradual changes in social conduct.

The ‘panch parivartan' initiative focuses on social harmony, preservation of family values, environmental protection, selfhood and self-reliance, and adherence to legal, civic, and constitutional duties, explained Bhagwat.