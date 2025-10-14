'Rs 2.5-Lakh Budget' For Family Of 3 — Bengaluru Cost Of Living As High As Europe, Says Russian Expat

A Russian expat made a post on social media saying that living costs had risen to such an extent in Bengaluru that they are now comparable to that of European cities.

User yulia_bangalore posted on Instagram expressing nostalgia for the living expenses she was accustomed to when she moved to the IT hub more than a decade ago.

"Now, the cost of living in Bengaluru could be easily compared to several places in Europe (Spain, Portugal, Greece or Cyprus) and my own hometown - Saint Petersburg, Russia," she said.

She had moved to the city 11 years ago for a work project, and said she found all the prices to be "reasonable", crediting the Russian ruble's relative strength during that time as she was paid in rubles. She reported that prices felt like they were roughly half of what she would have to pay in Russia.



"I still remember the lovely 2 Bhk (semi-furnished but new, fresh) in a gated community around HSR with all facilities could be rented for Rs 25k. And the Meeru cabs to the airport were around Rs 700," she said.

The user said that now their family of three needs a budget of a minimum of Rs 2.5 lakh a month.

"My monthly expenses do vary and depend on my optimisation plan/needs and circumstances. I can manage personal expenses as low as Rs 25–35k (none negotiable my fitness, good nutrition and psychologist) but the family expenses are on a different level," she wrote in her post.

The user pays Rs 1.25 lakh in rent, school expenses were at Rs 30,000, whereas house help cost Rs 45,000, according to the post.

"To grow your career and make more money you need to have time for it and take care of house duties at the same time surely is a big challenge)," she said.

She further speculated that the cost of living in Gurugram and Mumbai might be even higher. The user did say that they were grateful to be living in India in the current year and do not have too many grievances.

"And also I do not complain, as I strongly believe - work harder and party harder. I love making money, spending it, buying more life in my life, experiencing life and growing further. And I'm super thankful to the universe that I’m living in India in 2025. The country with endless opportunities," she wrote.

Many local commenters pointed out that these prices were tied more so to her lifestyle choices and do not really represent the average Bengaluru resident.

"Living in Bangalore for 20+ years I have never spent even half of what’s quoted here for in a single month. Rent 35k, house help 5.5k for basic cleaning, groceries 14k, fuel, Internet, phone 4k, dog 4K, eating out 5k. TadaA. Lifestyle is the big influencing factor here," user naresh_danala wrote.

The rent amount quoted also raised many eyebrows, with many commenters speculating as to where she might be living as it was considered an unusually high amount.

"Do you live in Taj hotel? Definitely a 3bhk even prestige apartment would go upto 40k per month that's it," user abheerptl29 wrote.