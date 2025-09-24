RRB NTPC Vacancy 2025: Check Dates, Notification, Exam Pattern, How To Apply And More
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued an official notification for its NTPC recruitment drive for 2025–26, with 8,875 vacancies available. The vacancies, announced for both graduate and undergraduate positions, will be allocated across numerous Indian Railways divisions under the non-technical popular categories (NTPC).
The RRB NTPC 2025 recruitment presents an important route into public sector employment within Indian Railways. Roles available range widely, with positions such as Station Master, Goods Train Manager, Trains Clerk, Commercial Clerk, Accounts Clerk, Junior Typist, Senior Clerk cum Typist and Traffic Assistant among the options.
Of the total 8,875 positions announced, 5,817 are designated for graduates who hold a Bachelor’s degree from an accredited university. The other 3,058 vacancies are intended for those who have successfully completed their Class 12 (10+2) studies through a recognised educational board.
RRB NTPC 2025: Eligibility Criteria
The age limit for filling up graduate-level posts is prescribed between 18 and 36 years. For undergraduate positions, candidates need to be between 18 and 33 years old.
The recruitment procedure consists of two stages of computer-based testing (CBT-1 and CBT-2), after which candidates may be required to complete skill, typing, or aptitude assessments as relevant. Those who qualify will proceed to document verification and a medical fitness evaluation.
RRB NTPC 2025: Application Date
Although the notification was published on Sept. 23, the application window is expected to open sometime between October and November, with the final date for submissions expected toward the end of November or December. Candidates will need to apply exclusively via the official RRB regional websites.
RRB NTPC 2025: Application Fee
The application fee is set at Rs 500 for candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS categories. Meanwhile, applicants under the SC, ST, PWD, female and ex-servicemen categories are required to pay Rs 250.
This fee must be submitted via the online payment portal as part of the application procedure.
RRB NTPC 2025: Exam Pattern
The first computer-based test (CBT-1) acts as a preliminary screening, comprising 100 questions to be answered in 90 minutes. This includes 40 questions on General Awareness and 30 questions each on Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning.
The second test (CBT-2) is tailored to specific posts and features 120 questions: 50 on General Awareness and 35 each on Mathematics, General Intelligence, and Reasoning. It also has a 90-minute time limit.
RRB NTPC 2025: How To Apply
Step 1: Visit the official portal by visiting www.rrbcdg.gov.in or the respective regional RRB website.
Step 2: Register an account by clicking on the NTPC 2025 application link and signing up using a valid email address and mobile number.
Step 3: You need to complete the application form by providing your personal information, academic qualifications and choosing your desired post and railway zone.
Step 4: Upload supporting documents such as scanned copies of your photograph and signature by following the prescribed specifications.
Step 5: Pay the application fee online, submit your form, and be sure to save and print a copy for your records.
Here's the official notification for RRB NTPC 2025: