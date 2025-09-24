RRB NTPC Vacancy 2025: Check Dates, Notification, Exam Pattern, How To Apply And More

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued an official notification for its NTPC recruitment drive for 2025–26, with 8,875 vacancies available. The vacancies, announced for both graduate and undergraduate positions, will be allocated across numerous Indian Railways divisions under the non-technical popular categories (NTPC).

The RRB NTPC 2025 recruitment presents an important route into public sector employment within Indian Railways. Roles available range widely, with positions such as Station Master, Goods Train Manager, Trains Clerk, Commercial Clerk, Accounts Clerk, Junior Typist, Senior Clerk cum Typist and Traffic Assistant among the options.

Of the total 8,875 positions announced, 5,817 are designated for graduates who hold a Bachelor’s degree from an accredited university. The other 3,058 vacancies are intended for those who have successfully completed their Class 12 (10+2) studies through a recognised educational board.