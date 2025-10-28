RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026: Check Important Dates, Fees, How To Apply And More

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) on Tuesday have initiated a major hiring drive, announcing a combined total of 8,868 vacancies for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts. The application window for the 3,058 Undergraduate (UG) level posts opens today, Oct. 28, 2025.

This recruitment is being conducted for the Undergraduate level - NTPC - UG

Aspirants who have passed their 12th (+2 Stage) or its equivalent are eligible to apply for the UG posts. The deadline for submitting online applications for the undergraduate recruitment is Nov. 27, 2025.

The 3,058 undergraduate vacancies include positions such as:

1. Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk: 2424 vacancies

2. Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 394 vacancies

3. Junior Clerk Cum Typist: 163 vacancies

4. Trains Clerk: 77 vacancies