RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026: Check Important Dates, Fees, How To Apply And More
The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) on Tuesday have initiated a major hiring drive, announcing a combined total of 8,868 vacancies for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts. The application window for the 3,058 Undergraduate (UG) level posts opens today, Oct. 28, 2025.
This recruitment is being conducted for the Undergraduate level - NTPC - UG
Aspirants who have passed their 12th (+2 Stage) or its equivalent are eligible to apply for the UG posts. The deadline for submitting online applications for the undergraduate recruitment is Nov. 27, 2025.
The 3,058 undergraduate vacancies include positions such as:
1. Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk: 2424 vacancies
2. Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 394 vacancies
3. Junior Clerk Cum Typist: 163 vacancies
4. Trains Clerk: 77 vacancies
RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026: Important Dates
Here are some important dates to note for RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026:
Opening date of Online application: Oct. 28, 2025.
Closing date for Submission of Online Application: Nov. 27, 2025 (11:59 PM).
Last Date for Application fee payment for the submitted applications: Nov. 29, 2025.
Dates for Modification window for corrections in application form with payment of modification fee: Nov. 30 to Dec. 9, 2025.
Dates during which eligible scribe candidates must provide their scribe details in the application portal: Dec. 10 to 14.
RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026: How To Apply
For RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026 application, candidates must apply online through the official website of their regional RRB.
Go to the official website of any regional Railway Recruitment Board (e.g., rrbcdg.gov.in) or the central application portal.
New users must click on "Apply" and select "Create an Account." Fill in your basic details, mobile number, and email ID. You will receive an OTP to verify your credentials and create a registration ID and password.
Use your newly created registration ID and password to log in.
Complete the application form with your personal, educational, and other required details.
Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and any necessary certificates (like caste or PwBD certificates) as per the specified format.
Review your application, submit the final form, and download a copy of the confirmation page for your records.
RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026: Exam Fees
The fees for RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026 are as follows:
For candidates who belong to General/OBC: Rs 500
For candidates who belong to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, Minorities or Economically Backward Class (EBC): Rs 250
Online fee payment only through internet banking, debit/credit cards, or UPI will be accepted. All applicable service charges shall be borne by the candidate. Fee can be paid by the candidates through ONLINE mode only. There will be no option to pay fee through any other mode.
Applications received without the prescribed fee shall not be considered and will be summarily rejected. No representation against such rejection will be entertained.