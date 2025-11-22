RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2025: Application Deadline Extended To Nov 27

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) have officially extended the application deadline for the RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025 on the official website rrbapply.gov.in.

The RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025 was initially set to close on Nov. 20, 2025 but candidates now have time until Nov. 27, to submit their online applications.

The applications for RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025 are for the 5,810 graduate-level Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts under CEN 06/2025.

This extension offers an additional seven days for aspiring candidates who have completed their graduation to complete their application process without last-minute pressure.