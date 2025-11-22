RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2025: Application Deadline Extended To Nov 27
The applications for RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025 are for the 5,810 graduate-level Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts under CEN 06/2025.
The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) have officially extended the application deadline for the RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025 on the official website rrbapply.gov.in.
The RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025 was initially set to close on Nov. 20, 2025 but candidates now have time until Nov. 27, to submit their online applications.
The applications for RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025 are for the 5,810 graduate-level Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts under CEN 06/2025.
This extension offers an additional seven days for aspiring candidates who have completed their graduation to complete their application process without last-minute pressure.
RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2025: How To Apply
Here are steps to apply for RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2025:
Visit the official RRB recruitment portal and register with your basic details to get a registration number.
Fill out the online application form with personal, educational, and contact details accurately.
Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and other required documents as per the specifications.
Pay the application fee online
Submit the application form and take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.
Important Instructions
Candidates must ensure that they possess and fulfil all the prescribed educational qualifications for the post on or before the closing date for submitting application against this CEN.
Candidates waiting for final results of prescribed educational qualifications are not eligible to apply.
Applications must be submitted online only through the link provided on official RRB websites. Candidates are required to go through
Candidates can choose only one RRB and indicate their preference for Railway Zones /PU and posts/categories notified, for which the candidate is interested to apply and eligible, in that chosen RRB only.
Candidates with partial options will be considered only for the specific Railway Zones /PU and posts/categories opted by them, subject to vacancy position at the time of allotment. In case no option is given for certain posts/categories, it will be considered as their unwillingness for the same.
Multiple applications to different RRBs or same RRB, will lead to rejection of all the applications.
Eligibility of the candidates will be considered provisional, based on details furnished by the candidates in the online application.
If it is found that any information about the candidate is false/incorrect or if the candidate has suppressed any relevant information or the candidate does not satisfy the eligibility criteria for the post, his/her candidature will be cancelled.