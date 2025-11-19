Business NewsNationalRRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025 Released: How To Download? Here's A Step-By-Step Guide
RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025 Released: How To Download? Here's A Step-By-Step Guide

Candidates appearing for the computer-based test (CBT) for various Level 1 posts under the 7th CPC Pay Matrix can now download their city intimation slip from the official websites.

19 Nov 2025, 01:06 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Wednesday released the RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025 on the official website rrbapply.gov.in. (Photo by Nguyen Dang Hoang Nhu on Unsplash)
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Wednesday released the RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025 on the official website rrbapply.gov.in.

Candidates appearing for the computer-based test (CBT) for various Level 1 posts under the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) Pay Matrix can now download their city intimation slip from the official websites of their regional RRBs.

How To Download RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025

Here are the steps to download the RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025:

  • Go to the official website RRB – rrbapply.gov.in

  • Click on the link that says RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025.

  • A login page will open. Enter your registration details.

  • Submit the information to view your exam city slip.

  • Check all details thoroughly and then download the slip.

  • Take a printout for future reference.

RRB Group D Exam 2025 Updates: Key Details to Know

The RRB has released a revised schedule for the Group D Exam 2025, which will now be conducted from November 27, 2025, to January 16, 2026. Candidates can download their admit cards four days prior to their exam date. For example, admit cards for the November 27 exam will be available on November 23 or 24.

Candidates must bring their Aadhaar card to the examination centre for biometric verification. Those who haven't completed their Aadhaar verification can do so on the official website rrbapply.gov.in. Already verified candidates must ensure their Aadhaar is unlocked in the UIDAI system.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Criteria for Male Candidates

Male candidates must:

Carry a 35 kg weight for 100 metres in 2 minutes, single attempt

Run 1,000 metres in 4 minutes, 15 seconds

Exam Pattern and Minimum Qualifying Marks

The CBT exam will be 90 minutes long and will consist of 100 questions. For every correct answer, one mark will be awarded and 1/3 mark will be deducted for each incorrect response. Candidates are advised to check the official website for further updates and details

