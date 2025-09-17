RPSG's Sanjiv Goenka Hails PM Modi's 'Devotion To India' On 75th Birthday
Reflecting on the changes under PM Modi's leadership, Goenka said India today carries itself with greater confidence and global recognition.
Industrialist Sanjiv Goenka praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and vision, describing him as the leader 'who works 24x7' and has transformed India's standing in the world.
Goenka's statements came as part of NDTV Profit's special coverage, marking PM Modi's 75th birthday.
“PM Modi is somebody who works 24x7, who thinks about India all the time. About what he can do, what he can contribute towards India’s growth. That selfless devotion combined with awesome intellect and fantastic vision is unbelievable,” said Goenka, chairman of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group.
ALSO READ
PM Modi Birthday: Namo Yuva Run To Sewa Pakhwada — BJP Gears Up For Nationwide Celebrations
Reflecting on the changes under PM Modi's leadership, Goenka said India today carries itself with greater confidence and global recognition.
“It’s a different India. We are officially the fourth largest economy in the world and is recognised as a superpower. But most important, nobody can take India for granted. It’s a confident India and it’s a self-reliant India,” he said.
Goenka's comments came as part of a series of conversations with top business leaders, policymakers and economists who spoke to NDTV Profit to mark the prime minister's 75th birthday.
ALSO READ
Modi Receives Trump's Call For Birthday Wishes, Reaffirms Commitment To Stronger India–US Ties
PM Modi, who came to power in 2014, has often been lauded by industry leaders for policies aimed at boosting India's economy and infrastructure.
Goenka, too, believes PM Modi's focus on India's economy has been a key driver for the country. “That selfless devotion combined with awesome intellect and fantastic vision is unbelievable,” he said.
Goenka also alluded to an earlier comment he made in 2017, calling PM Narendra Modi a 'human locomotive'.