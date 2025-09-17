RPSG's Sanjiv Goenka Hails PM Modi's 'Devotion To India' On 75th Birthday

Industrialist Sanjiv Goenka praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and vision, describing him as the leader 'who works 24x7' and has transformed India's standing in the world.

Goenka's statements came as part of NDTV Profit's special coverage, marking PM Modi's 75th birthday.

“PM Modi is somebody who works 24x7, who thinks about India all the time. About what he can do, what he can contribute towards India’s growth. That selfless devotion combined with awesome intellect and fantastic vision is unbelievable,” said Goenka, chairman of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group.