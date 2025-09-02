Roads, Station Turn Playgrounds For Maratha Quota Protesters; Leftover Food Littered

As Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange continues his hunger strike at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, his supporters turned the nearby CSMT station premises into a sporting arena, playing kabaddi, kho kho and even wrestling with each other.

Some protesters on Monday dumped leftover food, empty water bottles and wrappers on road medians, the station platforms and even on tracks, and civic workers were seen cleaning the waste and other trash from the areas.

On a road outside Azad Maidan, some pro-quota protesters were on Monday seen playing cricket as the agitation acquired myriad colours with agitators, who have descended on Mumbai from all over Maharashtra, engaging in different activities to keep themselves busy and boost morale of each other.

Hundreds of Maratha community members seeking quota gathered at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and other areas in south Mumbai, causing traffic congestion and inconvenience to commuters.