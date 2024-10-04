Right To Dignity Applies To Prisoners, Denial A Colonial Hangover, Says Supreme Court

"Authoritarian regimes of the pre-constitutional era saw prisons not only as places of confinement but as tools of domination. This court, focusing on the changed legal framework brought out by the constitution, has recognised that even prisoners are entitled to the right to dignity." On Article 14, it said the state shall not deny to any person equality before the law or the equal protection of the laws within the territory of India and equality is a crucial aspect of the constitutional vision.