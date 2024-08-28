Bengal Bandh Called By BJP Following Protestors' Clash Over Doctor's Rape And Murder

The Bharatiya Janata Party called for a 12-hour bandh in West Bengal on Wednesday, following a clash between protesters and police at the state secretariat, Nabanna, over the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata.

The BJP called for the strike from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in response to the police's use of tear gas, water cannons, and lathi charges to disperse protesters on Tuesday. The demonstration was organised by unregistered student group Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj and the dissident platform Sangrami Joutha Mancha, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said that more than 160 protesters, including 17 women, were injured in the police crackdown. The police also reported injuries among several officers during the protest. In reaction, BJP state president and union minister Sukanta Majumdar criticised the state government's handling of the situation, accusing the police of excessive force and calling for Governor CV Ananda Bose to impose President's Rule in West Bengal, NDTV reported.

The West Bengal government has urged citizens to disregard the bandh, with Chief Advisor Alapan Bandopadhyay asserting that government offices will remain open and employees must report for duty or face disciplinary action. The ruling Trinamool Congress has labeled the bandh as a political maneuver by the BJP and assured that efforts will be made to maintain normalcy.

The murder of the doctor on Aug. 9 has incited widespread protests across India, with junior doctors going to strike, refusing to see non-emergency patients, demanding justice for the victim, and calling for greater safety measures for women in hospitals.