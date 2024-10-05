RG Kar Case: Protesting Junior Doctors Begin Fast Unto Death In Kolkata

NDTV ProfitNationRG Kar Case: Protesting Junior Doctors Begin Fast Unto Death In Kolkata
The doctors had on Friday begun a sit-in at Dorina Crossing in Dharmatala, setting a 24-hour deadline for the state government to fulfil their demands as promised.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kolkata: Junior doctors during their sit-in over alleged police action against a few of them during a rally to press for justice for the deceased woman medic of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata, Saturday, Oct 5, 2024. The junior doctors called off their 'total cease work' on Friday night. (Source: PTI)</p></div>
Kolkata: Junior doctors during their sit-in over alleged police action against a few of them during a rally to press for justice for the deceased woman medic of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata, Saturday, Oct 5, 2024. The junior doctors called off their 'total cease work' on Friday night. (Source: PTI)

The junior doctors, protesting over the rape and murder of their colleague at the RG Kar hospital, on Saturday evening went on fast unto death, claiming that their demands were not fulfilled by the West Bengal government.

"The state government has failed the deadline and hence we are starting the fast unto death till our demands are fulfilled. To maintain transparency, we have installed CCTV cameras at the dais where our colleagues will be holding the fast," a junior doctor said.

"We will join duty as promised but will not eat anything," he said.

At present, six junior doctors would initiate the fast, he added.

The junior doctors began the sit-in after calling off the 'total cease work'.

