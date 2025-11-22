Return Of The Tiger: Big Cat Makes Gujarat Homecoming After 30 Years Of Extinction

The tiger, possibly India's most priced wildlife possession, has made a surprise return to the Jewel of the West, a.k.a. Gujarat, after being declared extinct in the state three decades ago.

First perceived as a temporary stay-cation for the big cat, its nine-month long stay at the Ratanmahal Wildlife Sanctuary in the Dahod district has confirmed that it plans to make Gujarat its new home.

Bordered by Jhabua and Kathiwada regions of Madhya Pradesh, which are known to host a healthy tiger population, the cause of its return to Ratanmahal could very likely be natural migration.

The forest staff has been tracking its movement since its first sighting through trap cameras on Feb. 23, 2025. Over the past nine months, it has been spotted regularly, indicating that it has settled in the region. As per reports, the tiger appears to be healthy.

Gujarat's Forest Minister Arjun Modhwadia also confirmed the return of the tiger and said that it has marked territory in the Gujarat.

With its pug marks back on forest land, Gujarat now hosts three species of big felines, namely — lions, leopards, tiger.

Since its arrival, not only has some amount of optimism been revived, things have also changed to make in the region to make it more habitable for the tiger, while at the same time maintaining the ecological balance.

The tiger's presence has been flagged to the The National Tiger Conservation Authority and the Gujarat and forest ministry has doubled down on surveillance, security, water access, and overall habitat management.

Moreover, to ensure enough nutrition and access to prey for the tiger, herbivores have reportedly been moved into the forest.