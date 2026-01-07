Republic Day Parade 2026: Aamantran Portal Crashes Amid High Demand For Tickets

The highly anticipated launch of ticket sales for India's 77th Republic Day celebrations on Wednesday turned frustrating for several users as the official Aamantran portal faced significant downtime and technical glitches shortly after going live on Jan. 5.

Thousands of citizens across the country reported being unable to access the booking website, www.aamantran.mod.gov.in, to secure their spots for the Republic Day Parade on Jan. 26 and the subsequent Beating Retreat ceremonies.