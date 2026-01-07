Republic Day Parade 2026: Aamantran Portal Crashes Amid High Demand For Tickets
The highly anticipated launch of ticket sales for India's 77th Republic Day celebrations on Wednesday turned frustrating for several users as the official Aamantran portal faced significant downtime and technical glitches shortly after going live on Jan. 5.
Thousands of citizens across the country reported being unable to access the booking website, www.aamantran.mod.gov.in, to secure their spots for the Republic Day Parade on Jan. 26 and the subsequent Beating Retreat ceremonies.
Users Report Widespread Issues
As the digital doors opened at 9:00 a.m., the portal reportedly struggled to handle the massive surge in traffic. Many users encountered "Server Not Found" errors, while others remained stuck on the OTP verification page.
Users took to X to express disappointment. One user wrote, "Tried booking Republic Day Parade tickets 2026 online. At exactly 9 a.m, the website collapsed, Slow servers, crashes, errors, absolute digital embarrassment. This isn’t ticket booking, it’s a stress test for citizens’ patience. Worst system of GOI." [sic]
Tried booking Republic Day Parade tickets 2026 online. At exactly 9 AM, the website collapsed, Slow servers, crashes, errors absolute digital embarrassment.
This isnât ticket booking, itâs a stress test for citizensâ patience.
This isnât ticket booking, itâs a stress test for citizensâ patience. Worst system of GOI.
Another user expressed frustration and shared the screenshot of a stalled booking form for four Rs 100 tickets.
This is a government website when trying to book tickets for the republic day parade delhi
One user express dismay over the Aamantran app's repeated failures to load during a two-hour attempt to book Republic Day parade tickets, a childhood dream event. He wrote, "Tried booking tickets online through the Amantran app for the Republic Day parade I always wanted to see, I always watched in television since childhood, Sat for 2 hours continuously, it never works." [sic]
Tried booking tickets online through Amantran app for Republic day parade I always wanted to see, I always watched in television since childhood, Sat for 2 hours continuously it never works.
While the window for purchasing tickets remains open until Jan. 14, high demand has made the process challenging.
Online sale of tickets starts at 9:00 a.m. daily, and tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis until the day’s specific quota is exhausted.
Given the current website instability, many have found themselves unable to complete the required mobile registration or OTP verification.
Offline Alternatives
With the website proving unreliable for many, authorities are encouraging the public to visit physical ticket counters. Tickets are available from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (with a break from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.) at these locations:
Sena Bhawan (Near Gate No. 5)
Shastri Bhawan (Near Gate No. 3)
Jantar Mantar (Main Gate)
Parliament House (Reception)
Rajiv Chowk Metro Station (Gate No. 3 & 4)
Kashmere Gate Metro Station (Gate No. 8)
It is mandatory to have an original government-issued photo ID (Aadhaar, Voter ID, etc.) for both purchase and entry.