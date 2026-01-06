Republic Day 2026 Parade: Ticket Booking Dates, Prices, How To Book And More

With India gearing up to celebrate its 77th Republic Day on Monday, Jan. 26, one of the hallmark events commemorating the historic occasion is the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi. The grand parade is always a huge draw with people from across the country gathering to witness the celebration of the nation’s military strength and cultural diversity.

The government has announced that ticket sales for the Republic Day Parade 2026 have begun on Jan. 5. Tickets for the full dress rehearsal of the Beating Retreat on Jan. 28, and the main Beating Retreat ceremony on Jan. 29 can also be purchased.

Tickets are available through the official website or at one of the six designated physical booths. An original photo ID—Aadhaar Card, voter ID, driving licence, PAN, passport or government-issued ID—is required to purchase a ticket. These must be carried for all three events.