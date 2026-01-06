Republic Day 2026 Parade: Ticket Booking Dates, Prices, How To Book And More
With India gearing up to celebrate its 77th Republic Day on Monday, Jan. 26, one of the hallmark events commemorating the historic occasion is the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi. The grand parade is always a huge draw with people from across the country gathering to witness the celebration of the nation’s military strength and cultural diversity.
The government has announced that ticket sales for the Republic Day Parade 2026 have begun on Jan. 5. Tickets for the full dress rehearsal of the Beating Retreat on Jan. 28, and the main Beating Retreat ceremony on Jan. 29 can also be purchased.
Tickets are available through the official website or at one of the six designated physical booths. An original photo ID—Aadhaar Card, voter ID, driving licence, PAN, passport or government-issued ID—is required to purchase a ticket. These must be carried for all three events.
Republic Day 2026 Parade: Online And Offline Ticket Purchase
Tickets can be purchased online at www.aamantran.mod.gov.in
If viewers want to purchase tickets offline, they can visit: Sena Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan, Jantar Mantar, Parliament House, Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, and Kashmere Gate Metro Station.
It must be noted that according to the official press release, tickets can be purchased from these booths between Jan. 5 and Jan. 14. Buyers can visit these locations between 10 a.m.–1 p.m. and again between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Counters Where Physical Tickets Can Be Purchased:
Republic Day 2026 Parade Ticket Prices:
According to the press release, Republic Day Parade tickets are priced at Rs 100 and Rs 20. Full dress rehearsal tickets cost Rs 20, while Beating Retreat tickets are Rs 100.
The tickets can be purchased till Jan. 14 or once the quota is exhausted.
How To Book Republic Day 2026 Parade Tickets Online
Open Website – Go to www.aamantran.mod.gov.in
Login / Register – Register to create account
Choose Republic Day Parade / Full Dress Rehearsal / Beating Retreat
Choose Tickets – Select number and denomination
Verify Details – Confirm name, ID, mobile number
Complete online payment