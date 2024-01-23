Republic Day 2024: Parade Time, Theme, Chief Guest, Ticket Prices And Other Details

As India gears up to celebrate its 75th Republic Day on January 26, the country is set to witness a unique women-centric extravaganza at Kartavya Path.

With the theme of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka', the parade promises to be a celebration of India's rich cultural diversity and unity. Sharing the details at a press conference on January 19, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane said this year's Republic Day event would be the best representation of women.