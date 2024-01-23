Republic Day 2024: Parade Time, Theme, Chief Guest, Ticket Prices And Other Details
The parade will also witness an all-women Tri-Service contingent marching down Kartavya Path for the first time.
As India gears up to celebrate its 75th Republic Day on January 26, the country is set to witness a unique women-centric extravaganza at Kartavya Path.
With the theme of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka', the parade promises to be a celebration of India's rich cultural diversity and unity. Sharing the details at a press conference on January 19, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane said this year's Republic Day event would be the best representation of women.
Republic Day 2024: Parade Time
The grand spectacle is scheduled to kick off at 10:30 AM, running for approximately 90 minutes at Kartavya Path. The seating capacity at the venue is 77,000, of which 42,000 seats are reserved for the general public.
Republic Day 2024: Theme
The themes of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka' underscore the essence of India as a nurturer of democracy, echoing the sentiments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Republic Day 2024: Chief Guest
French President Emmanuel Macron is the chief guest at the function. The parade will witness the participation of a 95-member marching contingent and a 33-member band contingent from France.
Collaborating with their Indian counterparts, the French delegation will showcase the strong bond between the two nations, a media release stated.
Republic Day 2024 Parade Ticket Price
To encourage participation and the involvement of people, around 13,000 special guests from diverse fields have been invited. Ticket prices for the general public have been kept affordable too. Ticket prices for the Republic Day Parade on January 26 are:
Rs 20 per ticket for 4,320 tickets
Rs 100 per ticket for 37,680 tickets
For the Beating Retreat Ceremony on January 29:
Rs 100 per ticket for 1,200 tickets
Tickets can be booked through the dedicated portal www.aamantran.mod.gov.in or MSeva Mobile App available on Google Play Store.
The parade will feature 100 women artists heralding the event with Indian musical instruments, marking a historic moment.
An all-women Tri-Service contingent will march down Kartavya Path for the first time.
A total of 25 tableaux, representing 16 states/UTs and nine ministries/organisations, will showcase the cultural diversity of the nation.
'Anant Sutra - The Endless Thread' will display nearly 1,900 sarees and drapes from across India.
The Ministry of Defence will release a commemorative coin and commemorative stamp to mark the 75th year of the Republic.
Various cultural events, competitions, and exhibitions like Vande Bharatam 3.0, Veer Gatha 3.0, Bharat Parv, and Parakram Diwas will be organised as part of the Republic Day celebrations.
Special guests include achievers from various fields, sarpanches of 'Vibrant Villages', women workers of 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan', and winners of international sports events.