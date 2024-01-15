Republic Day 2024: Parade Details, How To Book Tickets Online, Offline And More
India is preparing to celebrate its 75th Republic Day on January 26 with a spectacular parade along the iconic Rajpath.
The 5-km parade from Vijay Chowk to the National Stadium will start at 9.30 am. Republic Day commemorates the adoption of the Constitution on January 26, 1950.
The parade is not just a display of military might; it's a vibrant showcase of India's rich culture. Uniformed soldiers will march with precision, accompanied by impressive displays of armoured vehicles and fighter jets in choreographed formations.
The parade will also feature colourful tableaux from different states, celebrating their traditions and achievements. Audiences will be treated to lively dance performances, folk songs, and a jubilant homage to India's diverse heritage.
People from across the nation will gather to witness this spectacle, waving flags and sharing in the spirit of patriotism. The parade aims to encapsulate India's journey from ancient legacies to a modern democratic powerhouse, emphasising its commitment to a promising future.
Date: January 26
Venue: Rajpath, Delhi
Time: 10:00 am (Viewers are expected to be in their seats by 9:30 am)
How To Book Republic Day Parade Tickets Online?
For those eager to witness this historic event, here's how to secure tickets:
Online Ticket Purchase:
Visit the Aamantran online portal via the Ministry of Defense website: aamantran.mod.gov.in/login.
Enter your mobile number and authenticate using the OTP sent.
Complete registration with personal details: name, date of birth, address, and captcha code.
Choose "Republic Day Parade" from the event list. Upload a valid proof of identity.
Make a secure online payment for the tickets.
Download the digital ticket post-payment confirmation.
How To Book Republic Day Parade Ticket Offline?
Tickets are available at various locations, including India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) Travel counters, Delhi Tourism Development Corporation (DTDC) counters, and Departmental Sale Counters within Delhi.
Additionally, tickets can be obtained from booths at Sena Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan, Jantar Mantar, Pragati Maidan, Parliament House, the Parliament House Reception Office, and the Government of India Tourist Office on Janpath during specific hours. An original photo ID card (Aadhaar card, driving license, PAN card, or passport) is mandatory for the offline purchase of tickets.
Traffic Advisory Issued In Delhi In View Of R-Day Parade Rehearsals
The Delhi Police on Friday issued an advisory on traffic restrictions near the India Gate in central Delhi for four days due to the Republic Day parade rehearsals, officials said.
According to the advisory, rehearsals of the Republic Day parade would be held on Kartavya Path on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday from Vijay Chowk to the India Gate.
"In order to facilitate the uninterrupted movement of parade on Kartavyapath, there will be restrictions on the movement of traffic at Kartavyapath-Rafi Mar Crossing, Kartavyapath-Janpath Crossing, Kartavyapath-Man Singh Road Crossing and Kartavyapath-C-Hexagon, from 7 am to 12 pm on these gates," it stated.
Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will also remain closed for traffic, it said.
(With PTI inputs)