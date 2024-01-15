Republic Day 2024: Parade Details, How To Book Tickets Online, Offline And More

India is preparing to celebrate its 75th Republic Day on January 26 with a spectacular parade along the iconic Rajpath.

The 5-km parade from Vijay Chowk to the National Stadium will start at 9.30 am. Republic Day commemorates the adoption of the Constitution on January 26, 1950.

The parade is not just a display of military might; it's a vibrant showcase of India's rich culture. Uniformed soldiers will march with precision, accompanied by impressive displays of armoured vehicles and fighter jets in choreographed formations.

The parade will also feature colourful tableaux from different states, celebrating their traditions and achievements. Audiences will be treated to lively dance performances, folk songs, and a jubilant homage to India's diverse heritage.

People from across the nation will gather to witness this spectacle, waving flags and sharing in the spirit of patriotism. The parade aims to encapsulate India's journey from ancient legacies to a modern democratic powerhouse, emphasising its commitment to a promising future.