Republic Day 2024 Live: India All Set For 75th-Year Celebrations, Parade
French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest for the grand celebration.
Grand Display Of Women Power
For the first time, an all-women tri-services contingent will be part of the country's biggest ceremonial event.
Lieutenants Deepti Rana and Priyanka Sevda, who are among 10 women officers commissioned into the Regiment of Artillery for the first time last year, will lead the Swathi weapon locating radar and Pinaka rocket system at the parade.
The parade will be heralded by over 100 women artistes playing Indian musical instruments—such as Sankh, Naadswaram, and Nagada—for the first time, instead of the traditional military bands.
Around 15 women pilots will enthrall the audience during the Indian Air Force's fly-past, representing 'Nari Shakti' (women power). The contingents of the Central Armed Police Forces will also consist of only women personnel.
Ceremony To Begin With Prime Minister Visiting National War Memorial
The Republic Day ceremony will be kickstarted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial. Later, President Droupadi Murmu and French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in the "traditional buggy", a practice that is making a comeback after a gap of 40 years, the Defence Ministry said.
The national flag will be unfurled followed by the national anthem, with a booming 21-gun salute to be given with indigenous 105-mm Indian Field Guns.
According to PTI, four Mi-17 IV helicopters of the 105th helicopter unit will shower flower petals on the audience present at Kartavya Path. This will be followed by 'Aavaahan', a band performance by over 100 women artistes playing various types of percussion instruments.
India All Set To Celebrate 75th Republic Day
The 75th Republic Day celebration, led by President Droupadi Murmu, will showcase India's rising military might and rich cultural heritage during a 90-minute parade at the majestic Kartavya Path.
The armed forces will display an array of homegrown weaponry and military equipment such as missiles, drone jammers, surveillance systems, vehicle-mounted mortars and BMP-II infantry combat vehicles at the parade.
The overarching theme of the grand celebration of Friday will be women's power and democratic values.
The Republic Day parade will commence at 10:30 a.m. and will run for around 90 minutes.