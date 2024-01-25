Republic Day 2024 Live: India All Set For 75th-Year Celebrations, Parade

For the first time, an all-women tri-services contingent will be part of the country's biggest ceremonial event.

Lieutenants Deepti Rana and Priyanka Sevda, who are among 10 women officers commissioned into the Regiment of Artillery for the first time last year, will lead the Swathi weapon locating radar and Pinaka rocket system at the parade.

The parade will be heralded by over 100 women artistes playing Indian musical instruments—such as Sankh, Naadswaram, and Nagada—for the first time, instead of the traditional military bands.

Around 15 women pilots will enthrall the audience during the Indian Air Force's fly-past, representing 'Nari Shakti' (women power). The contingents of the Central Armed Police Forces will also consist of only women personnel.

(With inputs from PTI)