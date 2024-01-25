Republic Day 2024: IT Ministry's Tableau Design, Theme And Other Details Revealed

Ahead of the 75th Republic Day celebrations, the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology on Thursday revealed the theme and details of its tableau.

"The year 2023-24 has been the year of AI for India, with India demonstrating to the world how this transformative technology can be used for social good and for all," the ministry said in a statement.

"From Digital India Bhashini to DIGI Yatra, last year has seen AI transcend into various aspects of our society, enabling ease of living, ease of doing business and ease of governance as also boosting the productivity of our economy," it added.

India as the lead chair for Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) hosted the GPAI Annual Summit in December 2023 and brought together member nations, international bodies, experts and all stakeholders on one platform to adopt a collective and collaborative approach to ensure the safe and trustworthy development and deployment of Artificial Intelligence solutions for societal challenges across the world.

AI is a kinetic enabler to leapfrog traditional development barriers and catalyze large-scale socio-economic transformation in India. AI is expected to add USD $967 billion to the Indian economy by 2035.