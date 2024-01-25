Republic Day 2024: IT Ministry's Tableau Design, Theme And Other Details Revealed
MeitY’s tableau reflects the role of AI in daily life, showcased aesthetically, with women as key protagonists in all sectors, the ministry said.
Ahead of the 75th Republic Day celebrations, the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology on Thursday revealed the theme and details of its tableau.
"The year 2023-24 has been the year of AI for India, with India demonstrating to the world how this transformative technology can be used for social good and for all," the ministry said in a statement.
"From Digital India Bhashini to DIGI Yatra, last year has seen AI transcend into various aspects of our society, enabling ease of living, ease of doing business and ease of governance as also boosting the productivity of our economy," it added.
India as the lead chair for Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) hosted the GPAI Annual Summit in December 2023 and brought together member nations, international bodies, experts and all stakeholders on one platform to adopt a collective and collaborative approach to ensure the safe and trustworthy development and deployment of Artificial Intelligence solutions for societal challenges across the world.
AI is a kinetic enabler to leapfrog traditional development barriers and catalyze large-scale socio-economic transformation in India. AI is expected to add USD $967 billion to the Indian economy by 2035.
Republic Day 2024 Parade: IT Ministry Tableau Theme
An official statement said that MeitY’s tableau for Republic Day focuses on India leveraging AI in Healthcare, Logistics and Education to further Trustworthy AI for Social Empowerment. The tableau also showcases advances made by India in Electronics Manufacturing.
IT Ministry Tableau: Design
Tractor Portion:
The tractor portion of MeitY’s tableau showcases a female robot, depicting AI, in a thinking posture, reflecting on the positive impact of AI on citizens around the world.
The base of the tractor depicts an enhanced 3D scale model of a semiconductor chip which is required in almost every electronic item. The circuit design on the sides with LED lights showcases the energy that AI carries to propel India towards development in various sectors.
This also demonstrates the advances made by India in Electronics Manufacturing through schemes like PLI.
Trailer Portion covers the application of Artificial Intelligence in the field of Logistics, Healthcare and Education. The same has been showcased through appealing visual metaphors.
Front Portion portrays role of AI in Health Sector through visual analysis of organs, with robotic hands performing a surgery, assisted by doctors and supporting staff in an operation theatre; the LED screen will show vital signs, organs, and their status.
Middle portion depicts use of AI in Logistics; how technology aids in the identification and segregation of parcels based on colour coding. Further, there is a self-delivery drone that will use AI to navigate and deliver parcels successfully. A giant robotic arm would be segregating and sorting the parcels while 2 drones attached to a transparent pole would move up and down
Rear Portion depicts the role of AI in Education through a larger-than-life statue of a teacher wearing a VR headset, conducting a class remotely through Virtual Reality
Bottom Portion of the tableau will showcase the application of AI in monitoring cattle health through sensors. In addition, the role of AI for helping visually impaired persons in navigation will be shown. A cow sculpture with a belt around its neck would be showcased (with its health being monitored in the screen behind it). A model of a life size lady with a walking stick wearing a sunglass with a camera attached to it will be shown with the background screen (moving landscape) indicating that she is walking while identifying obstacles.
Ground elements: Female students using battery scooters will traverse through the Kartavya Path, depicting the empowerment of women through the Digital India Programme
