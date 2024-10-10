Remembering Ratan Tata: Harish Bhat Reflects on Tata's Leadership During 26/11 Mumbai Attacks
Harish Bhat highlighted how Tata Sons, under Ratan Tata's leadership, prioritised support for the victims of the 26/11 attacks.
As we reflect on the life of Ratan Tata, a titan whose influence profoundly shaped modern India, his legacy particularly shines through in his response to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Harish Bhat, brand custodian of Tata Sons, and R Gopalkrishnan, former executive director of Tata Sons, reflected on Tata's focus during this crisis to NDTV Profit, emphasising that he was more interested in what could still be done for the victims than in the efforts already made.
The iconic hotel Taj Mahal Palace, a symbol of the Tata Group, was one of the primary targets during this tragic event, which claimed 166 lives, including 33 at the hotel. In the wake of the attacks, Ratan Tata’s leadership shone through.
He established the Taj Public Service Welfare Trust to aid victims by providing humanitarian support in the event of disasters to their families with 4.5 million beneficiaries across 22 states in India. He committed to providing financial support for the relatives of deceased employees, covering their salaries for life, according to a report by the BBC.
His empathy extended beyond corporate responsibility. Tata personally visited the homes of victims, ensuring they received the support they needed, reported the Deccan Herald.
The restoration of the Taj Mahal Palace, completed in just 21 months at a cost exceeding $1 billion, showcased not only a commitment to the hotel but also to the city of Mumbai. His vision transformed the once-damaged landmark back into a bustling hub of activity, while a memorial was erected to honour those who lost their lives, serving as a poignant reminder of the resilience of the human spirit.
On the 13th anniversary of the attacks, Tata had taken to Instagram to reflect on the event, stating that we should however continue to let the memory of the attacks, which were meant to break us, become the source of our strength as we honour those we lost.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took to X, tweeting that the nation "will always remember the determination shown by him after the 2008 Mumbai attacks." His firm decisions, courageous attitude, and social commitment will always be remembered.
Ex-Union Minister Smriti Irani aptly described him as a national treasure, and actor Kamal Haasan recounted a personal encounter with Tata during this crisis.
Ratan Tata Ji was a personal hero of mine, someone Iâve tried to emulate throughout my life. A national treasure whose contributions in nation-building shall forever be etched in the story of modern India.— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) October 9, 2024
