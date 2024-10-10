Remembering Ratan Tata: Harish Bhat Reflects on Tata's Leadership During 26/11 Mumbai Attacks

As we reflect on the life of Ratan Tata, a titan whose influence profoundly shaped modern India, his legacy particularly shines through in his response to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Harish Bhat, brand custodian of Tata Sons, and R Gopalkrishnan, former executive director of Tata Sons, reflected on Tata's focus during this crisis to NDTV Profit, emphasising that he was more interested in what could still be done for the victims than in the efforts already made.

The iconic hotel Taj Mahal Palace, a symbol of the Tata Group, was one of the primary targets during this tragic event, which claimed 166 lives, including 33 at the hotel. In the wake of the attacks, Ratan Tata’s leadership shone through.

He established the Taj Public Service Welfare Trust to aid victims by providing humanitarian support in the event of disasters to their families with 4.5 million beneficiaries across 22 states in India. He committed to providing financial support for the relatives of deceased employees, covering their salaries for life, according to a report by the BBC.