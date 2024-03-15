Reliance-Linked Qwik Supply Third Largest Electoral Bond Buyer; RIL Says Not Its Arm

A Reliance Industries spokesperson in response to a detailed questionnaire, said: "Qwik Supply Chain Pvt Ltd is not a subsidiary of any Reliance entity."

Nexg Devices Pvt Ltd, a firm linked to Surender Lunia, purchased Rs 35 crore worth of electoral bonds in May 2019 and November 2022. Another firm linked to him, Infotel Business Solutions bought electoral bonds worth Rs 15 crore in May 2019. He was the one who sold a 29.18% stake in NDTV held by Reliance-linked firms to the Adani Group.