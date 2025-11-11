Delhi Blast LIVE Updates: HM Amit Shah To Chair High-Level Meeting Today At 9.30 AM
A high-level meeting will be held at the Ministry of Home Affairs today, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, to discuss the blast near Red Fort.
Delhi Blast LIVE Updates: Lal Qila Metro Station Closed
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said that they have closed the Lal Qila Metro Station due to security reasons. All other stations are functional as normal.
Lal Qila Metro Station is closed due to security reasons. All other stations are functional as normal.
Delhi Blast LIVE Updates: JeM Operative's Photo Captured on CCTV
Visuals from the parking near Red Fort where Jaish-e-Muhammad operative Dr. Umar Muhammad can be seen in the car used for the terror attack. Photo by NDTV.
Delhi Blast LIVE Updates: Israeli Ambassador To India Offers Condolences
The ambassador of Israel to India, Reuven Azar, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), wrote, "Heartbreaking scenes in Delhi following the car blast resulting in so many dead and injured. Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Wishing speedy recovery to those who survived. Praise for the rescuers & security forces."
Praise for the rescuers & security forces.
Delhi Blast LIVE Updates: Thirteen Suspects Probed
According to the Delhi Police, CCTV footages from multiple routes leading to Red Fort has been scrutinised. These include areas from Badarpur Border to Sunehri Masjid and fromthe Outer Ring Road to Kashmere Gate. Around 200 personnel reviewed the footage, identifying 13 suspicious individuals who are currently being questioned.
Delhi Blast LIVE Updates: UK Issues Travel Advisory
The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has issued a travel advisory for India, advising against non-essential travel to certain areas. The advisory includes avoiding all travel within 10km of the India-Pakistan border, where the Wagah-Attari border crossing is currently closed.
Additionally, the FCDO advises against all travel to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, except for air travel to and from Jammu city and travel within Jammu city. The FCDO also recommends against all but essential travel to the state of Manipur, including the capital Imphal, due to ongoing violent ethnic clashes and curfews.
FCDO advises against all travel within 10km of the India-Pakistan border. The Wagah-Attari border crossing is closed. FCDO advises against all travelâ¦ pic.twitter.com/kUtJ5dIrbv