Delhi Blast LIVE Updates: HM Amit Shah To Chair High-Level Meeting Today At 9.30 AM

The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has issued a travel advisory for India, advising against non-essential travel to certain areas. The advisory includes avoiding all travel within 10km of the India-Pakistan border, where the Wagah-Attari border crossing is currently closed.

Additionally, the FCDO advises against all travel to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, except for air travel to and from Jammu city and travel within Jammu city. The FCDO also recommends against all but essential travel to the state of Manipur, including the capital Imphal, due to ongoing violent ethnic clashes and curfews.