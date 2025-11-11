Delhi Red Fort Car Blast: Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar Among States On High Alert — Check Full List

Multiple Indian states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar were placed on high alert after a car blast near Gate 1 of the Red Fort Metro station in Delhi on Monday.

Following the explosion, the Central Industrial Security Force issued a nationwide high alert, covering airports, the Delhi Metro, heritage sites, government buildings and other critical locations under its security watch.

Delhi was immediately put on high alert after the car explosion near the Red Fort. Ten fire tenders were sent to the scene, with police securing the area. According to Delhi Fire Services, the fire was brought under control by 7:29 pm.

Police told PTI that Maharashtra was placed on high alert after the blast in a car parked near the Red Fort Metro station. Uttar Pradesh also issued a statewide alert after the explosion near Gate 1. Uttar Pradesh ADG Law and Order Amitabh Yash told ANI that the DGP instructed all senior officials to scale up security at sensitive districts, border areas and religious sites.

"All security agencies have also been alerted. Police in all districts of Uttar Pradesh have been put on alert. An order was issued from Lucknow to increase patrols and checks in sensitive areas," he said.

PTI reported that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed senior officials to remain vigilant and active on the ground. The state government has ordered intensified checking, monitoring and security arrangements at key locations.

Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana and Chandigarh were also placed on alert, along with Kerala, where Police Chief Ravada Azad Chandrasekhar instructed forces to strengthen security across the state.

Haryana DGP O P Singh posted on X, saying: “High alert across Haryana in view of the #Delhi incident. People are requested to remain calm. If you notice any suspicious person or unattended object, please inform 112. All police officers are present in their respective areas.”

Odisha Police also issued a high alert at major religious and strategic locations including the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, and increased security at the railway station, bus stands, beaches and crowded places in the pilgrim town.

A similar alert was sounded in Kolkata, where police tightened security and stepped up surveillance across police stations, Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma told PTI.

The explosion near Gate 1 of the Red Fort Metro station left eight people dead and several injured. The injured were taken to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital.

Officials said the blast was reported in the evening. “The call was about an explosion in a car near Gate No. 1 of Red Fort Metro Station, following which three to four vehicles caught fire,” ANI quoted a Delhi Fire Department official as saying.

Preliminary reports indicate the blast occurred in a parked vehicle and triggered a chain reaction, damaging nearby cars. Authorities said they are examining all possible angles.