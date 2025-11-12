Red Fort Blast: Initial Probe Suggests 'Accidental' Detonation Of Explosives

"The bomb was premature and not fully developed, thus limiting the impact. The explosion did not create a crater and no shrapnel or projectiles were found," he added.

The Red Fort blast on a busy Monday evening came hours after eight people, including three doctors, were arrested and 2,900 kg of explosives seized with the uncovering of a 'white collar' terror module involving the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind and spanning Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Forensic Science Laboratory has collected 40 samples from the blast site, which include mangled remains of the vehicle and human body parts, and these will be analysed for chemical traces. The laboratory has constituted a special team for analysis of samples, sources said.

The Delhi Police's FIR called the explosion 'a bomb blast' as it invoked sections pertaining to conspiracy and punishment for a terror attack under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, officials said.