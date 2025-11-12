Reconstruction Of Disaster-Affected School buildings Top Priority For Himachal Govt, Says Minister

Repair and reconstruction of the disaster-affected school buildings is the top priority of the state government, Education Minister Rohit Thakur said on Tuesday, adding that the deputy directors in his department have been directed to release funds to the state's housing and urban development authority for this.

Presiding over a review meeting of the Education Department, the minister said that damage estimated at Rs. 126.73 crore has been incurred in approximately 1,411 educational institutions across the state during the monsoon this year.

Thakur also directed the authority officials to expedite the completion of reconstruction and repair works for the convenience and safety of children, a statement issued here said.