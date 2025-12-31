Reality Check! Is Nationwide Gig Worker Strike Happening Today? On-Ground Reports Mixed

As reports of a nationwide gig worker strike circulate on New Year’s Eve, consumers are experiencing a mixed response on their food and grocery delivery apps. While services are not entirely halted, noticeable delays and reduced availability suggest that the disruption is happening sporadically.

In Mumbai, Ali was not able to buy groceries from Swiggy Instamart but Zepto Cafe delivered food delivery orders. The case was the same with Abhishek, a resident of Mumbai. "I ordered Mac and Cheese for my colleagues. The parcel was delivered but it did take some more time than usual," he said.

In Hyderabad, residents said the change is visible on the streets. "Usually we see a lot of delivery boys scurrying," said Swathi Prabhu from Hi-Tech City, noting that the city feels unusually calmer for a day known for peak delivery traffic but Miral who resides in the other part of city said that, "deliveries are happening in the area."

In Greater Noida, the experience is more nuanced. Ankita, a 31-year-old resident said, "Not sure if it's a blanket strike because we can still place orders on Blinkit, Zomato. But it is taking too long to finalise a delivery partner."

Blinkit operations are running smoothly across Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Greater Noida West, Gurugram, and Faridabad. The delivery time is reported between 9-12 mins on an average, according to another NCR resident Daanish Anand.