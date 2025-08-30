RCB Announces Rs 25 Lakh Compensation To Families Of Stampede Victims

'In that silence, we've been grieving. Listening. Learning. And slowly, we've begun to build something more than just a response. Something we truly believe in. We return to this space, not with celebration but with care. To share. To stand with you. To walk forward, together. To continue being the pride of Karnataka.' RCB had defeated Punjab Kings for their maiden IPL title on June 3 in Ahmedabad and a day later the stampede happened outside their home ground in Bengaluru as lakhs surged to celebrate the victory.