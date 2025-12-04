RBSE Class 10 And 12 Exam Date Sheet 2026 OUT: Check Rajasthan Board Time Table
A detailed RBSE exam date sheet 2026 time table class 10, 12 PDF will be released shortly.
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the schedule for the Class 10 and 12 examinations for 2026 on December 4. The exams will be held in February and March 2026.
image: X/Rajasthanboard
The RBSE Class 10 and 12 Exam Date 2026 will be released online on the board’s website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Once released, an updated PDF and timetable will be added.
Once released, students of Class 10 and Class 12 (across Science, Commerce, and Arts streams) can view and download the official timetable in PDF format from the board’s website.
à¤°à¤¾à¤à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¬à¥à¤°à¥à¤¡ :- 9à¤µà¥à¤ à¤à¤° 11à¤µà¥à¤ à¤à¤à¥à¤·à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤µà¤¾à¤°à¥à¤·à¤¿à¤ à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤à¥à¤·à¤¾ 10 à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤ à¤¸à¥ 25 à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤ à¤¤à¤ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥à¥¤ à¤µà¤¹à¥à¤, 10à¤µà¥à¤-12à¤µà¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¬à¥à¤°à¥à¤¡ à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤à¥à¤·à¤¾à¤à¤ 12 à¤«à¤°à¤µà¤°à¥ à¤¸à¥ 12 à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤ à¤¤à¤ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥à¥¤ @Rajasthanboard #12thBoardExam ll #10thBoardExam ll #Rbse— Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan Ajmer (@Rajasthanboard) December 4, 2025
RBSE Exam Date Sheet 2026: Class 10 And Class 12
The RBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2026 shows that Class 10 and 12 exams are set to start on February 12 and end on March 12.
The RBSE timetable outlines when exams for each subject will be held, along with the timings and instructions that students must follow. Having a clear idea of the schedule helps students plan better. For Class 10 students, these exams often influence the stream they pick for future studies, while Class 12 scores are important for getting into colleges and can significantly impact students’ career direction.
How to Download the RBSE Date Sheet 2026 for Class 10 and 12
On the home page, find and click on 'RBSE Secondary (10th) Exam Date 2026’ or ‘'RBSE Sr Secondary (12th) Exam Date 2026'.
Click on it and choose your Class and stream.
The timetable in PDF format will appear on the screen.
Download it and take a printout for future reference.
RBSE Board Class 10 And 12 Exam 2025
On May 22, 2025, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) announced the Class 12 results for the Arts, Science and Commerce streams. Girls outperformed boys across all streams. Out of 8.93 lakh registered candidates, more than 8.78 lakh students appeared for the exams. The overall pass percentages were 97.70% for Arts, 94.43% for Science and 99.07% for Commerce. The Class 12 board exams were conducted from March 6 to April 7, 2025.
Meanwhile, the RBSE Class 10 exams were held from March 6 to April 4, 2025. Over 10.94 lakh students registered, with 10.71 lakh appearing for the examinations. About 10.03 lakh students successfully passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 93.6%. Female students recorded a pass rate of 94.08%, while boys had a pass percentage of 93.16%.