RBI Regional Director Discusses Financial Literacy Initiatives With Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhu

Reserve Bank of India Regional Director Anupam Kishore met Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to discuss efforts to improve financial literacy and inclusion in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

The CM congratulated the RBI on its 90th anniversary, praising the institution's steadfast commitment to financial stability and economic growth. He also acknowledged the banking regulator's significant role in supporting the nation's development objectives.

During the meeting, Kishore outlined various RBI initiatives aimed at improving financial literacy and inclusion in the state. They also discussed recent advancements in the banking sector.

Kishore also informed the chief minister about a financial literacy quiz for undergraduate students that was held in Shimla as part of the RBI's 90th-anniversary celebrations.

