Simone Tata, Pioneer Behind Iconic Brands Lakme, Westside, Passes Away At 95

Late industrialist Ratan Tata's stepmother, Simone Tata, passed away on Friday at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after a brief illness. She was 95 years old.

The last respects have been scheduled on Saturday, December 6, from 9.00 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. at Cathedral of the Holy Name Church, Colaba, followed by mass at 11.00 a.m, a statement from the Tata Group said.

A quiet but formidable presence in Indian business, Simone Tata is remembered for transforming Lakmé into India’s leading cosmetics brand and laying the groundwork for modern fashion retail through the Westside chain of stores.

The statement read, "Simone Tata will remembered for her contribution to the growth of Lakmé as India’s leading cosmetic brand and laying the foundation for fashion retail with the Westside chain. She also guided the work of many philanthropic organisations, including the Sir Ratan Tata Institute. With her positivity and deep resolve she overcame many challenges in her life while touching many of us deeply. May her soul rest in peace and God give us the strength to overcome this loss."