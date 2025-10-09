Ratan Tata's Death Anniversary: Five Heartening Gestures When Tata Son's Chairman Emeritus Won Hearts

Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, is not only known for his visionary leadership but also for his grace and compassion. In his life time, many of his heartwarming gestures have touched countless hearts.

His unconditional love for animals, thoughtful gestures towards his employees, business acumen, and unwavering humility have won him a million hearts. It is worth knowing a life of such an incredible, compassionate human.

Below are some touching stories from Ratan Tata's great life which still continues to inspire and touch hearts.