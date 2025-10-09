Ratan Tata's Death Anniversary: Five Heartening Gestures When Tata Son's Chairman Emeritus Won Hearts
On the death anniversary of the celebrated and cherished leader Ratan Tata, NDTV Profit highlights some heart warming moments from his life.
Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, is not only known for his visionary leadership but also for his grace and compassion. In his life time, many of his heartwarming gestures have touched countless hearts.
His unconditional love for animals, thoughtful gestures towards his employees, business acumen, and unwavering humility have won him a million hearts. It is worth knowing a life of such an incredible, compassionate human.
Below are some touching stories from Ratan Tata's great life which still continues to inspire and touch hearts.
Ratan Tata's Love For Dogs
Ratan Tata is a well-known dog lover. His compassion for animals have fetched him appreciation from many parts of the world. He established India's first Small Animal Hospital with state-of-art facilities in Mumbai.
He spread awareness on his social media profiles about sensitivity towards stray dogs.
Perhaps, Tata meeting Goa is one of the key highlights of his love for animals. He met a stray dog at Goa and named him after the place. Goa became his most loyal companion and spent 11 years with him.
The dog was seen sitting silently near Ratan Tata's casket, which is a proof of the beautiful bond he shared.
He also missed a prestigious lifetime achievement award ceremony in London hosted by then Prince Charles because his dog Tango was ill. Upon knowing Ratan Tata's reason to miss the ceremony, then Prince Charles remarked, 'He's a man'.
Thoughtful Gestures Towards His Employees
Ratan Tata treated his employees and colleagues with kindness and humility. There are numerous instances when this side of the visionary leader came out in the public eye. One such instance dates back to 2021, when Ratan Tata visited a former employee in Pune on a car without any security. The employee had been ill for two years.
Helping Young Entrepreneurs
Ratan Tata played a great role in developing India's startup landscape as he assisted countless young entrepreneurs. After he stepped down from his role at Tata Group, he supported the startups through private investments. He called his investments as 'learning experiences of understanding risks and rewards of building a business'.
Support To Employees During COVID
During the pandemic, when companies across industries were firing their own staff, Tata Group committed to support every employee, including contractual employees, under Ratan Tata's leadership.
Supporting Families Of Victims Of 26/11 Attack
When the horrifying 26/11 attack happened at Mumbai's Taj Hotel, Ratan Tata personally visited the victims and their families and supported them. He set up a fund to support affected businesses near Taj Hotel.
These were few of the biggest moments from a life lived with humility and empathy. His every thoughtful act of compassion continues to inspire generations.