Ratan Tata Death Anniversary: Tributes Pour In As Nation Remembers The Visionary Leader

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma remembered the “great” Ratan Tata, “whose love for India and passion for Assam knew no bounds.”

Talking about his association with Tata, Sarma said, “My association with him goes back years and I had the privilege of working with him on various landmark projects which have changed Assam's trajectory over the years — from healthcare to industry and much more. His presence is greatly missed as we move forward in various avenues. Tributes.”