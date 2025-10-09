Ratan Tata Death Anniversary: Tributes Pour In As Nation Remembers The Visionary Leader
From Devendra Fadnavis to Anand Mahindra, many shared heartfelt messages as India remembers the 'Titan' Of Indian industry.
Tributes poured in from across the globe on Thursday to mark the first death anniversary of Ratan Tata. From factory workers in Jamshedpur and business leaders to politicians and students, people from all walks of life paid homage to the “Titan” of the Indian industry. Tata died on Oct 9, 2024, aged 86 years.
Tributes For Ratan Tata On His First Death Anniversary
Tata Group, in a post on X, said, “A life that shaped generations. Today, we remember our Chairman Emeritus Ratan N Tata with deep respect.”
Tata Trusts also remembered Ratan Tata’s legacy.
“Remembering Ratan N. Tata. A Life of Purpose, A Legacy of Impact. December 28, 1937- October 9, 2024. His legacy of transforming philanthropy into a force for national progress shall always be our guiding light.”
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also paid tribute to the “visionary industrialist”. He added Ratan Tata’s “legacy of nation-first leadership will continue to inspire generations.”
His legacy of nation-first leadership will continue to inspire generations.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari too paid his “humble homage to Padma Vibhushan Ratan Tata Ji on his death anniversary.”
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma remembered the “great” Ratan Tata, “whose love for India and passion for Assam knew no bounds.”
Talking about his association with Tata, Sarma said, “My association with him goes back years and I had the privilege of working with him on various landmark projects which have changed Assam's trajectory over the years — from healthcare to industry and much more. His presence is greatly missed as we move forward in various avenues. Tributes.”
Tata Technologies shared a moving message on X.
“Ratan Tata - Some lights never fade; they become a guiding star for generations to follow. One year on, we pause to honour Mr. Ratan N. Tata, the architect of possibility and the embodiment of human-first leadership. His vision, humility, and unwavering integrity are the principles that continue to guide our vision of #EngineeringABetterWorld. Let's continue to build on his legacy.”
In its tribute post, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said Ratan Tata was a “visionary industrialist and compassionate philanthropist, whose leadership transformed Indian industry and touched countless lives.”
Harsh Goenka, Chairperson of the RPG Group also took to X, referring him to the 'Titan' of the Indian industry.
Anand Mahindra, Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, also took to X and shared an emotional post in remembrance of the 'Legend'.
Indiaâs economy stands on the cusp of a historic leap forward.
And Ratanâs life and work have had much to do with our being in this position.
International Sand Artist & Padma Shri Awardee paid a humble tribute to the timeless legend by creating a sand art at Puri Beach in Odisha.
Ratan Tata led the Tata Group for over two decades and was known for his contributions in redefining Indian industry and the global perception of Indian business. His legacy is built on the values of integrity, innovation and nation-building.
Tata was known for a rare kind of leadership rooted in trust and empathy. Under his leadership, the Tata Group’s market value grew more than tenfold. Notably, Tata never featured on the billionaire lists. Most of his wealth belonged to the Tata Trusts.
Born to Naval Tata and Sonoo Commissariat, he was raised by his grandmother, Lady Navajbai Tata. He studied at Cornell University and later attended Harvard Business School. Ratan Tata’s association with the Tata Group began in 1962, when he started his career on the shop floor of Tata Steel and gradually worked his way up through the ranks.