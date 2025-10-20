Ranchi Restaurant Owner Shot Dead Over Biryani Mix-up; Accused Still Unidentified
A restaurant owner in Ranchi was allegedly shot dead by a customer over a wrong food order. The customer had ordered veg biryani to take home. After reaching home, he found chicken biryani in the packet. Angry over the mix-up, he returned to the eatery and then allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the owner.
The incident took place on Saturday and the accused is still unidentified, the Indian Express reported.
Police said after realising that his order was incorrect, the customer called the restaurant owner, 50-year-old Vijay Nag. The two argued over the call, following which the issue worsened.
Around 11:30 pm, while Vijay Nag was having dinner at the restaurant, the customer returned in a car with three others. A short conversation followed, which quickly turned into a heated argument.
A fight broke out between the group and the owner, according to people at the scene. “In the middle of the scuffle, the customer pulled out a gun and shot Vijay in the chest before fleeing the scene,” an officer said.
Hearing the gunshot, locals rushed to the spot and found Vijay lying on the floor. The attackers had already fled the scene. The victim was taken to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi, where doctors declared him dead.
“It is said that four men came at night and ordered vegetarian food, but later found chicken bones in it, which escalated the matter. Suddenly, the customer pulled out his gun and fired at Vijay,” Kanke MLA and Congress leader Suresh Kumar Baitha was quoted as saying by Indian Express.
Baitha said that the case might be over a larger dispute, hinting at a possible property angle.
Meanwhile, Vijay’s family staged a protest, demanding the arrest of all accused within 24 hours and seeking swift action from the police.
The family warned they would launch a large-scale protest in the city if arrests weren’t made. Police said they are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify and arrest the shooters.