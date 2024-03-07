Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: Cafe To Reopen Tomorrow With CM, DCM As Chief Guests

NDTV ProfitNationRameshwaram Cafe Blast: Cafe To Reopen Tomorrow With CM, DCM As Chief Guests
A week after a blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookefield here, the popular eatery is set to reopen the branch on Friday on the auspicious occasion of Shivaratri.

07 Mar 2024, 09:06 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Screengrab from ANI video of Rameshwaram Cafe blast)</p></div>
(Source: Screengrab from ANI video of Rameshwaram Cafe blast)

According to the co-founders, Divya and Raghavendra Rao, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy D K Shivakumar and Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara are set to attend the reopening function at 6 pm.

On March 1, a man walked into the cafe and set down a bag carrying explosives nearby, which had a timer set for an hour, police said, adding that the blast that took place an hour later injured 10 people.

The National Investigation Agency has offered a reward of Rs 10 lakh to find the suspect, whose image has been captured on CCTV.

