Ram Temple Consecration Marks Advent Of New Era: PM Modi

The prime minister said the entire world was connected with this 'pran pratishtha' ceremony as celebrations similar to those witnessed in Ayodhya were seen in other countries as well.

"Ram is India's faith... Ram is the basis of India, Ram lays down the rules in India, Ram is India's consciousness, Ram is India's pride, Ram is India's glory, Ram is India's influence, Ram is overarching. Therefore, when Ram is consecrated, it has an effect not just for years and centuries but for thousands of years," Modi said.