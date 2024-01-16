Ram Mandir Inauguration: List Of Airlines Operating Direct Flights To Ayodhya From Major Cities

Rituals in the run-up to the January 22 Ram Mandir consecration ceremony started at the temple complex in Ayodhya on Tuesday. These will continue till January 21.

The ceremony will take place in the august presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and president of the temple trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das.

Over 7,000 people have been invited by the temple trust to the 'Pran Pratishtha'. The invitees include cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, and billionaire industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, PTI reported citing official sources.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that 100 chartered flights are expected to land at the Ayodhya airport for the Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22.

The Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30.

Several airlines have started operating direct flights between Ayodhya and major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad and more. Passengers will also have to spend more if they want to travel to Ayodhya around January 22.

IndiGo launched direct flights between Mumbai and Ayodhya, starting January 15. IndiGo operated the inaugural flight from Delhi to Ayodhya airport on December 30. The airline started commercial services on the route from January 6 onwards. IndiGo has also launched tri-weekly flights between Ayodhya and Ahmedabad.

Air India Express has said it will start direct flights connecting Ayodhya with Bengaluru and Kolkata from January 17. The airline is operating a direct flight between Ayodhya and Delhi.

As per media reports, SpiceJet will launch non-stop flights connecting Ayodhya with Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai from February 2024.