Ram Mandir Inauguration: IMD Launches Dedicated Webpage For Weather Updates In Ayodhya

With four days remaining for the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday launched a dedicated webpage to provide weather-related information for Ayodhya and important nearby areas.

The webpage contains information on all weather parameters, including temperature, precipitation, humidity, and wind patterns in major languages spoken worldwide, such as Hindi, English, Urdu, Chinese, French, and Spanish.

Weather information for Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Lucknow, and New Delhi, among other important places, is available on the webpage.

A weather bulletin containing a seven-day forecast and sunrise and sunset timings is available to users in both Hindi and English.

According to the weather forecast, the weather will be dry in Ayodhya on January 22 and there will be shallow to moderate fog in the morning. The minimum temperatures are expected between 06-08°C while the levels can rise up to 15-17°C.