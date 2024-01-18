Ram Mandir Inauguration: IMD Launches Dedicated Webpage For Weather Updates In Ayodhya
According to the weather forecast, the weather will be dry in Ayodhya on January 22 and there will be shallow to moderate fog in the morning.
With four days remaining for the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday launched a dedicated webpage to provide weather-related information for Ayodhya and important nearby areas.
The webpage contains information on all weather parameters, including temperature, precipitation, humidity, and wind patterns in major languages spoken worldwide, such as Hindi, English, Urdu, Chinese, French, and Spanish.
Weather information for Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Lucknow, and New Delhi, among other important places, is available on the webpage.
A weather bulletin containing a seven-day forecast and sunrise and sunset timings is available to users in both Hindi and English.
According to the weather forecast, the weather will be dry in Ayodhya on January 22 and there will be shallow to moderate fog in the morning. The minimum temperatures are expected between 06-08°C while the levels can rise up to 15-17°C.
Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremomy
Streetlights on flyovers decorated with artworks depicting Lord Ram, his bow and arrow and ornamental lamp posts carrying designs themed on the traditional 'Ramanandi tilak', Ayodhya is all decked up ahead of the consecration ceremony at the temple.
The 'Pran Pratishtha' at the Ram temple in Ayodhya will take place on January 22 which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of other dignitaries.
With the mega ceremony four days away, even the roads leading to the holy city are getting immersed in a religious spirit.
While travelling on the highway from Lucknow to Ayodhya, one can see huge posters bearing an image of the Ram temple, the date of the consecration ceremony and slogans like 'Shubh Ghadi Aayi, Viraje Raghuraii', dotting the roads, according to a report by news agency PTI.
Many hotels and 'dhabas' along the highway carry a banner greeting devotees on the way to Ayodhya, and an image of Lord Ram, besides saffron flags bearing images of the deity and the new temple.
All central government offices across the country will remain closed for half a day on January 22, due to the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, a Personnel Ministry order issued on Thursday said.
"The Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated on 22nd January 2024 across India. To enable employees to participate in the celebrations, it has been decided that all central government offices, central institutions and central industrial establishments throughout India will be closed for half day till 1430 hours on 22nd January 2024," it said in the order issued to all central government ministries/ departments.
(With PTI inputs)