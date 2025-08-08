Raksha Bandhan 2025: Are Banks Open Or Closed On Aug. 9? Check State-Wise List Of Bank Holidays This Month

Raksha Bandhan is a major Hindu festival widely celebrated across India that celebrates the special bond between siblings. On this day, sisters tie a sacred thread called 'rakhi' on their brothers' wrists with a prayer for their well-being.

Raksha Bandhan is observed on 'Purnima Tithi' in the month of Shravan, as per the Hindu calendar.

This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 9, which falls on a Saturday. The festival is typically observed as a public holiday in most states with government offices, schools and public institutions remaining closed.