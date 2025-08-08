Raksha Bandhan 2025: Are Banks Open Or Closed On Aug. 9? Check State-Wise List Of Bank Holidays This Month
Raksha Bandhan is a public holiday in many states, and it also falls on the second Saturday of the month. So, banks will remain closed in all states and UTs on August 9.
Raksha Bandhan is a major Hindu festival widely celebrated across India that celebrates the special bond between siblings. On this day, sisters tie a sacred thread called 'rakhi' on their brothers' wrists with a prayer for their well-being.
Raksha Bandhan is observed on 'Purnima Tithi' in the month of Shravan, as per the Hindu calendar.
This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 9, which falls on a Saturday. The festival is typically observed as a public holiday in most states with government offices, schools and public institutions remaining closed.
Bank Holiday On Raksha Bandhan
According to RBI's calendar, as with all national and regional holidays, banks are closed on Raksha Bandhan. In many states, Raksha Bandhan is a public holiday. Every month, banks also remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays.
This year, as Raksha Bandhan falls on August 9, the second Saturday of the month, banks across all states and Union Territories (UTs) will remain closed. Customers are advised to check with their regional branches before planning any visits.
In August, there are around 15 bank holidays, including weekends and public holidays on account of national and regional festivals. Customers should check in advance before planning any major financial transactions or branch visits to avoid any inconvenience.
Bank Holidays In August 2025
August 8: Tendong Lho Rum Faat celebration holiday in Sikkim
August 9: Raksha Bandhan / Jhulana Purnima (all states and UTs as it is a second Saturday)
August 13: Patriots’ Day in Manipur
August 15: Independence Day / Parsi New Year (all states and UTs)
August 16: Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8) / Krishna Jayanti (all states and UTs except Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Tripura, Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Delhi, Goa, Kerala).
August 19: Birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur in Tripura
August 23: Fourth Saturday
August 25: Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva in Assam
August 27: Ganesh Chaturthi / Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha) (Gujarat, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Maharashtra, Goa)
August 28: Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd Day) / Nuakhai in Odisha and Goa
August 3, 10, 17, 24, 31: Sundays