Raksha Bandhan 2024: Banks To Remain Closed On August 19 In These Cities
Raksha Bandhan 2024 will be celebrated on Monday, August 19. Banks in many cities and states will observe the holiday. Here's all you need to know.
The festival of Raksha Bandhan which celebrates the special bond between a brother and sister is on August 19. As the festival is celebrated pan-India, banks in a few states and cities will remain closed on this day.
According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, August 19 is a holiday for banks in Agartala (Tripura), Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Bhubaneshwar (Odisha), Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Kanpur and Lucknow (UP), and Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan/Jhulana Purnima/Birthday of Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur.
Citizens will, however, have access to online banking, which means mobile and internet banking will function seamlessly.
According to RBI norms, holidays are segregated under three categories - 'Negotiable Instruments Act', 'Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday', and 'Banks’ Closing of Accounts'.
In August, banks will be closed for 13 days, inclusive of second and fourth Saturdays.
Forthcoming holidays slated in the month are as follows:
August 20 (Tuesday): Banks will be closed in Kerala for Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi.
August 24 (Saturday): Banks will be closed nationwide for the fourth Saturday of the month.
August 25 (Sunday): All banks will be closed for the weekend.
August 26 (Monday): Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Odisha, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh and Srinagar for Janmashtami or Krishna Jayanti.