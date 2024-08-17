Raksha Bandhan 2024: Banks To Remain Closed On August 19 In These Cities

The festival of Raksha Bandhan which celebrates the special bond between a brother and sister is on August 19. As the festival is celebrated pan-India, banks in a few states and cities will remain closed on this day.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, August 19 is a holiday for banks in Agartala (Tripura), Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Bhubaneshwar (Odisha), Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Kanpur and Lucknow (UP), and Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan/Jhulana Purnima/Birthday of Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur.

Citizens will, however, have access to online banking, which means mobile and internet banking will function seamlessly.

According to RBI norms, holidays are segregated under three categories - 'Negotiable Instruments Act', 'Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday', and 'Banks’ Closing of Accounts'.