Rajnath Singh, Army Chief Perform Shastra Puja; Hail Operation Sindoor Success

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi performed the traditional Shastra Puja in Bhuj on the occasion of Vijayadashmi. The event saw the Defence Minister paying tribute to the armed forces’ valor and emphasising the importance of unity among India’s military services.

Addressing the occasion, Singh highlighted the Operation Sindoor, stating that India’s armed forces demonstrated their capability to neutralise threats to the country’s sovereignty.

"No matter where they are hiding, we have the power to find them and eliminate them. No power in the world, if it challenges our sovereignty, will find India sitting silently," he said.

"During Operation Sindoor, Pakistan attempted to breach India’s defence system from Leh to Sir Creek. Our forces exposed their air defence system and sent a clear message— India can inflict heavy damage whenever and wherever required," he said.