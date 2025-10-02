Rajnath Singh, Army Chief Perform Shastra Puja; Hail Operation Sindoor Success
Singh highlighted the Operation Sindoor, stating that India’s armed forces demonstrated their capability to neutralise threats to the country’s sovereignty.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi performed the traditional Shastra Puja in Bhuj on the occasion of Vijayadashmi. The event saw the Defence Minister paying tribute to the armed forces’ valor and emphasising the importance of unity among India’s military services.
"No matter where they are hiding, we have the power to find them and eliminate them. No power in the world, if it challenges our sovereignty, will find India sitting silently," he said.
"During Operation Sindoor, Pakistan attempted to breach India’s defence system from Leh to Sir Creek. Our forces exposed their air defence system and sent a clear message— India can inflict heavy damage whenever and wherever required," he said.
#WATCH | Kachchh, Gujarat | Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi perform Shastra Puja, on the occassion of Vijayadashmi, in Bhuj. pic.twitter.com/riLc3zOiCs— ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2025
Defence Minister further said, "Today's India says that whether it is terrorism or any other kind of problem, we have the capability to deal with and defeat it."
Singh added that the operation was carefully executed against terrorism, with restraint exercised to avoid escalating into a larger conflict. "I am pleased that Indian forces have successfully achieved all of Operation Sindoor's military objectives. However, our fight against terrorism continues," he added.
Drawing a parallel with the festival, Singh said, "Mother Durga symbolises that when powers unite, only then can evil be defeated. The Army, Air Force, and Navy are the three pillars of our strength. Operation Sindoor’s success was a testament to this jointness."
The Defence Minister stated that the situation on India’s northern borders remains challenging, the threat of terrorism persists on the western front, and new strategic situations are emerging in the Indian Ocean.
#WATCH | Kachchh, Gujarat: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "...Mother Durga is a symbol of the fact that when various powers unite, only then is the destruction of demons possible. The Army, Air Force and Navy, these three services are the three pillars of our strength. Whenâ¦ pic.twitter.com/OYjwHJkaeN— ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2025
He further noted emerging challenges along India’s borders, including terrorism, external aggression, cyber, and information warfare. "Weapons alone are not enough; morale, unity, and trust are equally essential, and our soldiers embody these values," Singh said.
"I am proud that our armed forces have proven time and again that victory is achieved not only by the power of arms but also by the strength of their courage and their resolve," he said.