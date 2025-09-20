Rajnath Singh Begins Two-Day Morocco Visit On Sunday; Defence Pact Ahead

Indian Navy ships have been making regular port calls at Casablanca in recent years, and this agreement will further consolidate such ties, the ministry said in a statement.

It said Tata Advanced Systems Maroc's facility is the first-ever Indian defence manufacturing plant in Africa, which marks an important milestone reflecting the growing global footprint of India's defence industry.

During the visit, Singh will hold a bilateral meeting with his Moroccan counterpart Abdeltif Loudiyi.

Singh will also call on Morocco's industry and trade minister Ryad Mezzour to explore avenues for industrial collaboration.

He will also interact with the vibrant Indian community in Rabat.