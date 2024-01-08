Rajasthan's Alwar Coldest Place In Plains Of North India On January 8; Here's The Full List

The India Meteorological Department released the list of places with minimum temperatures in the plains of north India on January 8.

Rajasthan's Alwar reported a minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius on Monday, the IMD said.

Minimum temperatures are in the range of 4-8°C over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West UP and Rajasthan; 9-12°C over parts of East UP and northwest MP, the weather agency said in a post on X.

The minimum temperature is above normal by 1-3°C over in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, south Rajasthan and in many pockets over East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and 4-7°C above normal over many parts of Bihar and Jharkhand.