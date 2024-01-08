Rajasthan's Alwar Coldest Place In Plains Of North India On January 8; Here's The Full List
The IMD has said that dense to very dense fog and Cold Day to Severe Cold Day conditions are likely to continue over north India during next 24 hours and gradually decrease thereafter.
The India Meteorological Department released the list of places with minimum temperatures in the plains of north India on January 8.
Rajasthan's Alwar reported a minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius on Monday, the IMD said.
Minimum temperatures are in the range of 4-8°C over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West UP and Rajasthan; 9-12°C over parts of East UP and northwest MP, the weather agency said in a post on X.
The minimum temperature is above normal by 1-3°C over in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, south Rajasthan and in many pockets over East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and 4-7°C above normal over many parts of Bihar and Jharkhand.
List Of Coldest Places In North India On January 8
Alwar, Rajasthan: 3.0°C
Sikar, Rajasthan: 4.0°C
Ayanagar, Delhi: 4.6°C
Pilani, Rajasthan: 4.8°C
Safdarjung, Delhi: 5.3°C
Churu, Rajasthan: 5.6°C
Jaisalmer, Rajasthan: 5.8°C
Ludhiana, Punjab: 6°C
Ridge, Delhi: 6°C
Barmer, Rajasthan: 6°C
There was slight respite from the intense cold wave conditions in Kashmir on Monday but the minimum temperatures remained several degrees below the freezing point across the valley, owing to a clear sky, MeT officials told PTI.
Srinagar city recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday night, up from minus 5.6 degrees Celsius noted the previous night, the officials said.
Qazigund recorded a low of minus 4.2 degrees Celsius, while the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir noted a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius on Sunday night, slightly down from the previous night, they said.
In the national capital, 20 Delhi-bound trains were delayed on Monday due to weather-related conditions, which recorded a minimum temperature of 5.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.
The IMD has forecast shallow fog for the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle at 17 degrees Celsius.
A fresh rainfall spell is likely over Northwest & Central India (with isolated thunderstorms/ hailstorm over East Rajasthan & West Madhya Pradesh) on Monday and Tuesday.
A light to moderate rainfall spell is expected over south Peninsular India with isolated heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu during the next 3 days and over Kerala during the next 24 hours.
(With PTI inputs)