Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025 At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Steps To Download Hall Ticket PDF
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) is releasing the Gram Vikas Adhikari (VDO) Admit Card 2025 Hall Ticket on Thursday, October 30, 2025, on its official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
This release is for the preliminary written examination scheduled to be held on November 2, 2025, in a single shift from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.
This recruitment drive aims to fill 850 vacancies for the Village Development Officer post.
Candidates who successfully applied for the exam must immediately download their RSSB VDO Admit Card 2025, as it is a mandatory document for entry into the examination hall. The board has clarified that the RSSB VDO Admit Card 2025 will only be available online and no physical copies will be sent by post.
The exam is for recruiting Village Development Officers in Rajasthan, and candidates who have qualified the Rajasthan Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2024 are eligible to apply. The written exam will consist of multiple-choice questions, with a total of 160 questions and 200 marks.
Check Steps To Download RSSB VDO Admit Card 2025
Candidates can download their RSSB VDO Admit Card 2025 using their login credentials, either through the official RSSB website or the Rajasthan Single Sign-On (SSO) portal. Here are steps to download the RSSB VDO Admit Card 2025
Go to the official Rajasthan Staff Selection Board website: rssb.rajasthan.gov.in or the recruitment portal recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.
On the homepage, look for and click on the 'Admit Card' section or the relevant link under the 'Latest News' area.
Find the link for "Gram Vikas Adhikari (VDO) Direct Recruitment - 2025" and click on "Get Admit Card."
A new login window will open. Enter your Application Number and your Date of Birth (DOB).
Fill in a Captcha code.
Click the 'Submit' button. Your Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen.
Verify all details carefully, especially the exam centre address and reporting time.
Download the PDF and take a clear printout to carry to the examination centre.
On the day of the exam, candidates must carry the printed Hall Ticket, a valid Photo ID proof (like Aadhar Card, Voter ID), and a recent passport-size photograph.