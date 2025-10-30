Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025 At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Steps To Download Hall Ticket PDF

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) is releasing the Gram Vikas Adhikari (VDO) Admit Card 2025 Hall Ticket on Thursday, October 30, 2025, on its official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

This release is for the preliminary written examination scheduled to be held on November 2, 2025, in a single shift from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 850 vacancies for the Village Development Officer post.

Candidates who successfully applied for the exam must immediately download their RSSB VDO Admit Card 2025, as it is a mandatory document for entry into the examination hall. The board has clarified that the RSSB VDO Admit Card 2025 will only be available online and no physical copies will be sent by post.

The exam is for recruiting Village Development Officers in Rajasthan, and candidates who have qualified the Rajasthan Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2024 are eligible to apply. The written exam will consist of multiple-choice questions, with a total of 160 questions and 200 marks.