Rajasthan Rains: Red Alert Issued Amid Heavy Showers; Two Dead

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Rajasthan on Saturday, inundating low-lying areas, disrupting traffic, and damaging property, as the meteorological department issued a red alert for four districts, officials said.

A man and his daughter were killed and five people were injured when a portion of a dilapidated house collapsed in Jaipur. Heavy showers pounded Udaipur, too, that caused a boundary wall of a school to collapse.