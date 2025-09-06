Rajasthan Rains: Red Alert Issued Amid Heavy Showers; Two Dead
Heavy rains lashed several parts of Rajasthan on Saturday, inundating low-lying areas, disrupting traffic, and damaging property, as the meteorological department issued a red alert for four districts, officials said.
A man and his daughter were killed and five people were injured when a portion of a dilapidated house collapsed in Jaipur. Heavy showers pounded Udaipur, too, that caused a boundary wall of a school to collapse.
à¤à¤¦à¤¯à¤ªà¥à¤° à¤¶à¤¹à¤° - à¤¬à¤¾à¤¢à¤¼ à¤¸à¥ à¤¹à¤¾à¤²à¤¾à¤¤ à¤¬à¤¿à¤à¤¡à¤¼ à¤°à¤¹à¥ à¤¹à¥à¥¤
A 40-year-old farmer was killed after being struck by lightning in Kaliakhedi village in Kota's Ramganjmandi area, police said. In Bhilwara, continuous rainfall since early morning left colonies and houses submerged under two to three feet of water, while underpasses and low-lying areas were flooded.
Schools remained closed on Saturday in Ajmer, Udaipur, Rajsamand, Bhilwara and Salumber in view of the weather conditions.
IMD issues red alert for heavy to very heavy #rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall over East Rajasthan and Gujarat till tomorrow. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over the remaining parts of Rajasthan, Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra today.
Meanwhile, inflow into Bisalpur dam in Tonk district prompted authorities to open two additional gates on Saturday morning, taking the total to eight.
In Rajsamand's Kumbhalgarh sub-division, heavy rainfall since Friday night washed away part of National Highway-162, forcing traffic to be diverted.
According to the Met centre, a well-marked low-pressure system lies over southeast Rajasthan and is likely to intensify into a depression within 24 hours.
Weather Alert for Gujarat & Rajasthan !
On September 6 and 7, Gujarat and West Rajasthan will face extremely heavy rainfall, with exceptionally high downpours (â¥ 30 cm) expected over the Gujarat region. East Rajasthan may also see intense rain on 06 September .
â ï¸ Safety
"Under its influence, extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over parts of Udaipur and Jodhpur divisions on September 6-7. Ajmer, Bikaner, Kota, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions may also see moderate to heavy showers," a Met official said.
The weather office has also issued a red alert for Udaipur, Dongarpur, Banswara and Pratapgarh districts in the southern region of the state.
It added that heavy to very heavy rainfall activity may continue over Jodhpur division and adjoining districts till September 9, while intensity is expected to reduce in most other parts of the state after September 8.
Pushkar Raj in Ajmer was left submerged after several days of heavy rainfall.
The 2025 monsoon in Rajasthan arrived early and intensely, breaking decades-old records and rapidly filling reservoirs across the state.
ð¥Ramdev Choudhary pic.twitter.com/cpwSSFZ9C7
In the past 24 hours, very heavy rainfall was recorded in Bhilwara and Ajmer districts, heavy rainfall in Banswara, Pratapgarh, Jhalawar, Rajsamand, Dungarpur, Alwar, Pali and Chittorgarh districts, and light to moderate showers at many other places.
Banera in Bhilwara reported the highest rainfall at 156 mm.